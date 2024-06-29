Weather updates: Delhi and THESE places to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD. Check details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will receive “very heavy rainfall” till July 1.

In its official release, IMD said, “Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience this weather phenomenon on the 29th and 30th of June, while Punjab can expect heavy rainfall on the 30th of June and 1st of July. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to receive heavy rainfall from the 29th of June to the 1st of July.”

It added, “Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall between the 28th and 30th of June. East Rajasthan is forecasted to experience this weather pattern from the 29th of June to the 2nd of July, while Madhya Pradesh is expected to see heavy rainfall on the 28th and 29th of June.”

Additionally, Odisha is anticipated to receive heavy rainfall from the 28th to the 30th of June.

South India Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted the following weather conditions over various regions in the upcoming five days:

Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, and Madhya Maharashtra can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and North & South Interior Karnataka will likely experience scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Chhattisgarh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on the 29th and 30th, while Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala & Mahe on the 28th, and Gujarat Region on the 29th, 30th June & 2nd July may also see isolated heavy rainfall.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall over the next five days, with Gujarat Region likely to experience this on 28th June & 1st July.

Northeast India From the IMD forecast, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh can anticipate similar weather conditions on the same day, while Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will likely experience these conditions over the next five days.

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on the 28th and 30th of June and over Arunachal Pradesh from 30 June to the 2nd of July.

IMD said, “High flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and NMMT met Subdivisions during the next 24 hours.”