Weather updates: Delhi and THESE places to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD. Check details

  • IMD predicted very heavy rainfall for Delhi and THESE places till July 1.

Livemint
First Published06:32 AM IST
New Delhi, Jun 28 (ANI): Students cover themselves with tarpaulin amid rain in the National Capital on Friday. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Jun 28 (ANI): Students cover themselves with tarpaulin amid rain in the National Capital on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted that Delhi will receive “very heavy rainfall” till July 1. 

In its official release, IMD said, “Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience this weather phenomenon on the 29th and 30th of June, while Punjab can expect heavy rainfall on the 30th of June and 1st of July. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi are expected to receive heavy rainfall from the 29th of June to the 1st of July.” 

Also Read: Delhi Weather: Heavy downpour causes roof collapse; govt to set up control room to monitor waterlogging

It added, “Uttar Pradesh is likely to witness isolated very heavy rainfall between the 28th and 30th of June. East Rajasthan is forecasted to experience this weather pattern from the 29th of June to the 2nd of July, while Madhya Pradesh is expected to see heavy rainfall on the 28th and 29th of June.”

Additionally, Odisha is anticipated to receive heavy rainfall from the 28th to the 30th of June.

South India

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted the following weather conditions over various regions in the upcoming five days:

Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State, and Madhya Maharashtra can expect widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and North & South Interior Karnataka will likely experience scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Also Read: Monsoon Tracker: IMD issues orange alert for Delhi, Madhya Maharashtra and parts of West Bengal; check details

Chhattisgarh is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on the 29th and 30th, while Vidarbha, Saurashtra & Kutch, Kerala & Mahe on the 28th, and Gujarat Region on the 29th, 30th June & 2nd July may also see isolated heavy rainfall.

Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra are expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall over the next five days, with Gujarat Region likely to experience this on 28th June & 1st July.

Northeast India

From the IMD forecast, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Arunachal Pradesh can anticipate similar weather conditions on the same day, while Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will likely experience these conditions over the next five days.

Also Read: Ayodhya rains: Station underwater after heavy pre-monsoon showers, roads near Ram Mandir flooded | See visuals

Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on the 28th and 30th of June and over Arunachal Pradesh from 30 June to the 2nd of July.

IMD said, “High flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and NMMT met Subdivisions during the next 24 hours.”

IMD said that surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils & low-lying areas, with expected rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaWeather updates: Delhi and THESE places to receive ‘very heavy rainfall’ till July 1, says IMD. Check details

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.000.00
    Chennai
    73,033.000.00
    Delhi
    73,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue