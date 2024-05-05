Several Indian states witnessed maximum temperatures in the range of 42-45°C on Saturday, with heatwave intensity declining in east and parts of southern peninsular India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the scorching conditions in several Indian states in from May 5 to May 9.

Heatwaves to result in production loss in heat-intensive industries

Temperature soars above 40 degrees Celsius

Parts of Telangana, Vidarbha, Rayalaseema and interior Odisha, north interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, and east Uttar Pradesh witnessed maximum temperatures in the range of 40°C to 45°C on Saturday.

Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh sizzled at 46 degrees Celsius and was the hottest place in the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Heatwave alert: Here are top 6 hottest cities in India right now

IMD's rainfall predictions

As per the weather office, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand from May 5 to 9.

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is expected in east Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh during this period.

Hospitals see spike in heat-related cases

Scattered light to moderate rainfall is also very likely in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Karnataka from May 6 to May 9.

Yellow alert in Kerala

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 12 out of the 14 districts in Kerala due to the likelihood of high temperature and humidity there till May 6.

IMD said the maximum temperatures were very likely to be around 39 degrees Celsius in Palakkad, around 38 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode, around 37 degrees Celsius in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur districts and around 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts till Monday (May 6).

Mumbai to witness high sea waves

Mumbai will witness a "swell of surge waves" from 11.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday. During this time, the height of the waves will rise by 0.5 to 1.5 metres.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!