Weather updates: Heatwave reigns; IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states from May 5 to 9
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in several states from May 5-9. Yellow alert issued for high temperatures in 12 districts of Kerala till May 6.
Several Indian states witnessed maximum temperatures in the range of 42-45°C on Saturday, with heatwave intensity declining in east and parts of southern peninsular India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted relief from the scorching conditions in several Indian states in from May 5 to May 9.