Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers are very likely to occur over isolated places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast.

Further, heavy falls are likely over these areas on 19 October.

The weather department said that Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

"Basically, at present, there are two low-pressure areas. One is near Southwest Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas and another is in West Bengal. There is another synoptic third system that is a western disturbance that is very active. Today's rains in Delhi and nearby areas are caused by western disturbances from Afghanistan," said IMD senior scientist Naresh Kumar.

“Due to that, there was a heavy spell yesterday over Uttarakhand, Himachal, the northern part of Haryana and the same thing we are expecting today also. We are expecting the same in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh in the coming few days. When I say extremely heavy rainfall, I mean more than 20 cms. Even in north Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, we are expecting heavy rainfall activity," he added.

Kumar also said that heavy rainfall is also likely to take place in the northeastern states.

"If we talk about the eastern part of the country, we are expecting heavy to very heavy spells of rains for two days and thereafter the weather will be dry. We are expecting a heavy to very heavy spell of up to 12 cm and it will continue till the next two to three days in the northeastern states," he said.

A low-pressure area lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha. Due to the strong easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, a heavy spell of rainfall activity is very likely to continue over east India till 20 October.

Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Monday, over Bihar on 19 October and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 20 October.

In addition to this, isolated heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur over western and eastern Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and northeast Rajasthan on Monday.

On the southern peninsula, Kumar said that there was an intense spell of rain a day before yesterday.

“It has gradually reduced from yesterday. Now, we are expecting a fresh spell of the easterly wave which will affect the Southern peninsula from 20 October and will cause a heavy spell over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka," he said.

