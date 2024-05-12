Several Indian states are likely to get relief from scorching heat in the next few days due to western disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest projections, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and hailstorms in the next three days.

IMD on Saturday wrote, "Wet spell accompanied with thunderstorms; lightning and gusty winds very likely over northwest India till 12th, East India till 13th and Central and south Peninsular India till May 15".

Further, the MeT has forecast hailstorms along with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over the isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. The squally wind (50-60 kmph) may occur over madhya Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh on May 13, it added.

The IMD said that due to thunderstorms in several regions around India, the heatwave has abated and may not develop during the next three days.

The rain and thunderstorms will also continue in Rajasthan till May 14 as per the IMD. On Friday, the desert state witnessed a drop in temperature due to rain and thunderstorms.

National capital Delhi on Saturday woke up to pleasant weather after it witnessed overnight dust storms and rain. The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky on May 12 (Sunday) with light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty wind with a speed of 30 to 40 kmph.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to reach 38 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla's Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for rain and hailstorms in five districts till tomorrow (May 13).

The alert has been issued for Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Mandi, and Kullu. Temperatures are also expected to drop below normal in the state.

