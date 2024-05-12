Weather updates: IMD forecasts light rain, hailstorms in THESE states for next 3 days
The IMD said that due to thunderstorms in several regions around India, the heatwave has abated and may not develop during the next three days.
Several Indian states are likely to get relief from scorching heat in the next few days due to western disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) latest projections, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and hailstorms in the next three days.