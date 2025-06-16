Weather updates: IMD issues orange alert, warns of severe rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an ‘Orange’ alert predicting very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar and a ‘Red’ alert for Raigad and the ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts.

The Met Department issued the District Forecast and Warning for the next five days on Monday afternoon, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Raigad district, along with ghat areas of Pune and Satara districts till 8:30 AM on Tuesday.

An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sidhudurg districts in the Konkan region and Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, and Nagpur districts under the Vidarbha region, predicting “heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few or isolated places.”

The orange alert indicates “be prepared to take action” for authorities, and the red alert indicates “take action”.

Mumbai witnesses incessant rains Incessant rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic, suburban trains and metro rail services.

The metro service on the Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line was briefly disrupted in the afternoon after a plastic sheet fell on overhead wires at Azad Nagar station.

“The services are running normally now. Due to heavy winds, a plastic sheet from a nearby construction site flew onto the overhead electrical line near the Azad Nagar Metro station, disrupting train services,” Mumbai Metro One said on X.

According to civic officials, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 95 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 58 and 75 mm rainfall, respectively, in 24 hours, ending at 8 AM.

A high tide of 4.21 metres is expected at 3.31 pm, followed by another high tide of 3.44 metres at 3.31 AM on Tuesday. A low tide of 1.86 metres will occur at 9.41 pm, while a low tide of 1.33 metres is forecast at 9.10 AM on Tuesday.

Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days, triggering flood-like situations in some districts of the Konkan region due to swollen rivers.