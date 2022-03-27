Weather updates: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in these states till March 31

Weather updates: IMD predicts heatwave, rainfall in these states till March 311 min read . 09:56 AM IST
IMD said fresh heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Himachal Pardesh, Gujarat, west Rajasthan till March 30
The India Meteorological Department has come out with a forecast on heatwave conditions and rainfall for this week. As per the weather monitoring agency, fresh heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Himachal Pardesh, Gujarat, west Rajasthan till March 30. Whereas Uttar Pradesh will experience the heatwaves on March 30.
Besides, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur over south Haryana, west Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh on March 28 and 29, 2022.
"Fresh heatwave spell likely to commence in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan from March 27, 2022 and extends gradually eastwards during subsequent four days," the IMD said in a statement.
Further, the IMD scientists have predicted rainfall conditions in south India. Under the influence of trough/wind discontinuity over south peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels, isolated heavy rainfall might occur over south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.
It also said that 'light to moderate' rainfall activity will continue over northeast India during the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter.
"Light to moderate isolated/scattered rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, and Karnataka during next five days," the weather forecasting agency added.
Dust raising winds (25-35 kmph) 'very likely' to prevail over northern parts of Rajasthan on March 28 and 29.
