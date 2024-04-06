IMD predicts heatwaves in THESE states in next 2 days. Details here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwaves over east and peninsular India for the next two days. The IMD has also made rainfall predictions and thunderstorms till 9 April in the northeast region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the weather department, India is expected to experience prolonged heat waves this summer, especially between April and June.

The heatwave condition is most likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry between 5 to 9 April. The maximum temperature is likely to exceed the 98th percentile at isolated pockets over Karnataka & Rayalaseema, south Kerala and Tamil Nadu till Sunday.

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature that becomes fatal to the human body when exposed. It is defined based on the temperature thresholds over a region in terms of actual temperature or its departure from normal.

IMD advised people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light colour, loose, cotton clothes, cover head, and use a cloth, hat, or umbrella.

Meanwhile, cyclonic circulation over north Bangladesh persists, and another cyclonic circulation lies over east Assam and the neighbourhood. Under its influence, daily widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next seven days.

Rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan on April 10-11, IMD said today.

Normal rainfall is also expected during the month of April across the country, Director General of Meteorology at IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Sweltering heat grips several states Numerous states in central India and certain regions in the south are already experiencing maximum temperatures ranging from 40 to 42°C.

In Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Telangana, the temperature has significantly exceeded the seasonal average this year. The most prone areas to increased heatwaves are Gujarat, Maharashtra, North Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as per the IMD.

