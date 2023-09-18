Weather Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan till September 19. Check here1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Delhi NCR is to have overcast conditions until September 20; heavy rainfall causes flooding in Gujarat. The Narmada and other rivers are flowing at full capacity. As a response to the situation, 9,600 individuals were relocated to safer locations, and 207 others were rescued across five districts.
The Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted overcast conditions in certain areas of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) until September 20. September 18 is anticipated to have predominantly cloudy weather with the possibility of scattered light rain and drizzle in various parts of Delhi NCR.