The Delhi Regional Meteorological Centre has forecasted overcast conditions in certain areas of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) until September 20. September 18 is anticipated to have predominantly cloudy weather with the possibility of scattered light rain and drizzle in various parts of Delhi NCR.

Meanwhile, September 19 and 20 are expected to see partly cloudy skies prevailing across the entire region.

Heavy rain pounded numerous regions of Gujarat on Sunday, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas and isolating several villages.

The Narmada and other rivers are flowing at full capacity. As a response to the situation, 9,600 individuals were relocated to safer locations, and 207 others were rescued across five districts.

In Ahmedabad, significant waterlogging occurred as the city received 76 mm of rainfall in a span of 12 hours, ending at 6 pm on Sunday, severely disrupting normal life. Authorities took the precautionary step of blocking underpasses to traffic.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Panchmahal, Dahod, Kheda, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Banaskantha, and Sabarkantha districts, predicting isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall until Tuesday morning.

IMD has predicted that numerous Indian states will experience light to moderate rainfall, with some regions even expecting heavy to very heavy downpours, continuing until September 21.

On September 17, certain areas of Tamil Nadu and Odisha are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, with isolated instances of heavy rain. Similar weather patterns are anticipated in several northeastern Indian states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 17 to 21, in Assam and Meghalaya from September 18 to 21, and in Arunachal Pradesh on September 20 and 21.

There is a high probability of isolated exceptionally heavy rainfall in southeastern Rajasthan on September 17 and September 17-18. Furthermore, on September 18 and 19, a few isolated regions in Saurashtra and Kutch may also experience very heavy rainfall.

