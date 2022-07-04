Weather Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states. Full forecast here

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.
As the Southwest monsoon covered the entire country on July 1 which was six days before the normal date of July 8th, the India Meteorological Department in its weekly release has predicted very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan.
A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.
"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Konkan & Goa during 04th-07th; Coastal Karnataka on 04th & 05th and over Gujarat Region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 05th-07th; Kerala-Mahe during 03rd-06th July, 2022, IMD predicted.
“Isolated heavy rainfall are over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; over Madhya Maharashtra during 04th-07th; North Interior Karnataka during 05th-07th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 03rd, 05th & 06th July, 2022," it said in a release.
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand for the next four days. An alert of heavy rain has been issued in Dehradun, Nainital, and Bageshwar districts on Monday. "Heavy rainfall is likely in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital and Champawat districts on July 5, 6 and 7," added the weather office. Heavy rain warning has also been issued in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Nainital, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Champawat.
Check full forecast here:
Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy rainfall are over Gujarat State, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days; over Madhya Maharashtra during 04th-07 th; North Interior Karnataka during 05th-07th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 03rd, 05th & 06th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Konkan & Goa during 04th-07th; Coastal Karnataka on 04th & 05th and over Gujarat Region, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 05th-07th; Kerala-Mahe during 03rd-06th July, 2022.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha) during next 5 days.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over Chhattisgarh during 03rd-06th; Vidarbha during 05th-07th; East Madhya Pradesh during 04th-07th; West Madhya Pradesh on 06th & 07th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jharkhand and West Bengal-Sikkim on 03rd and over Odisha during next 5 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 03rd, 04th & 07th July, 2022.
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and west Rajasthan during 05th-07th; Himachal Pradesh on 03rd, 05th-07th; Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th July; East Rajasthan on 05th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh & northwest Uttar Pradesh on 06th & 07thJuly, 2022. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also very likely over East Rajasthan on 06th & 07th and Uttarakhand on 05th-07th July, 2022.
