Weather update: PM Modi chairs meet to prepare for hot weather; IMD predicts rain in THESE states1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 07:49 PM IST
- Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Central India during 6-8 March
- Modi instructed India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to tackle the threat of heatwave that is predicted to grapple the India soon. This comes as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the maximum temperatures in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Southern Peninsular India, Odisha, Vidharba, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand remained int he range of 35-38 degree Celsius.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×