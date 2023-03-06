Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to tackle the threat of heatwave that is predicted to grapple the India soon. This comes as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the maximum temperatures in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Southern Peninsular India, Odisha, Vidharba, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand remained int he range of 35-38 degree Celsius.

PM Modi reviewed the preparedness for the hot weather conditions during the upcoming summer season and called for preparing separate awareness material for different stake-holders like common citizens, medical professionals, local body authorities and disaster response teams.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the heatwave prediction for the next few months and the probability of normal monsoon. PM Modi was also briefed on the impact of the severe weather on Rabi crops.

He was also briefed about disasters related to heat, mitigation measures and preparedness of medical infrastructure, the PMO said.

IMD prediction till 10 March

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely to occur over Central India during 6-8 March

-Rainfall will also occur over Maharashtra during 6-9 March, over Rajasthan and Gujarat on 6 and 7 March

-Hailstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph has been predicted at over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra on 6 and 7 March, and over West Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidarbha on 7 March

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph very likely over Jharkhand on 8 and 9 March

-Light rainfall is also very likely to occur over Odisha during 7-10 March and over Gangetic West Bengal on 9-10 March.

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm very likely to occur over Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam and Nagaland on 6 and 7 March

-The IMD also predicted fall in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra by 2-3°C during next 2-3 days

Steps taken during the PM meeting on heatwave

-The Food Corporation of India was asked take measures to ensure optimal storage of grains in extreme weather conditions, it said.

-Modi instructed India Meteorological Department to prepare daily weather forecasts in a manner which makes predictions easy to interpret and disseminate.

-He also stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals.