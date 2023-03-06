Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to tackle the threat of heatwave that is predicted to grapple the India soon. This comes as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the maximum temperatures in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Southern Peninsular India, Odisha, Vidharba, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand remained int he range of 35-38 degree Celsius.

