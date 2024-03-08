Weather updates: Snowfall, rainfall alert in THESE states till 12 March
Weather updates: A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region next week
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will occur over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the upcoming week. Besides, strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the plains of Northwest India except Rajasthan on 9 and 10 March. Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Thursday, the national capital experienced the coldest morning in March, with minimum temperature settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.