Weather updates: Snowfall, rainfall alert in THESE states till 12 March

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning will occur over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the upcoming week. Besides, strong surface winds are likely to prevail over the plains of Northwest India except Rajasthan on 9 and 10 March. Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Thursday, the national capital experienced the coldest morning in March, with minimum temperature settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average.

IMD weather updates: - A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region next week, likely triggering thunderstorms and rain in Himachal Pradesh.

- Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall/snowfall may occur over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 10 and 12 March.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning may occur over the Himalayan states on 13 and 14 March. The MeT has sounded a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places from March 11 to 13 in Himachal Pradesh.

-Punjab may witness scattered rainfall on 12 and 13 March.

-IMD has predicted isolated rainfall over Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim on 7 and 9 March.

-Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall may occur over Arunachal Pradesh in the next week.

-Light isolated rainfall may occur in Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 8 and 9 March, and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 2nd half of the week.

-According to the IMD, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over isolated pockets of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Odisha.

-Karnataka is likely to witness above-normal temperature this summer -- March to May, the weather monitoring agency said. Officials said the maximum temperature may not cross 35 degrees Celsius in March and there is a probability of normal rainfall as well this month bringing some respite to people from the scorching heat in parts of the State.

February 2024 warmest month The world last month experienced the warmest February on record, with the average temperature being 1.77 degrees Celsius more than the February average for 1850-1900, according to the European Union's climate agency. Scientists attribute the exceptional warming to the combined effects of El Nino -- a period of abnormal warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- and human-caused climate change.

