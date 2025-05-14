Weather updates: Southwest monsoon starts, Cyclone Shakti expected after May 23, heavy rainfall predicted in AP, TN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon has finally begun, with its arrival in parts of the south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, south Bay of Bengal, and some areas of the north Andaman Sea.

Weather experts have observed an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea, which could develop into a low-pressure system between May 16 and 22.

According to media reports, the system may intensify into a cyclone, likely named Shakti, between May 23 and 28.

The IMD said on Tuesday: “An upper-air cyclonic circulation lay over the Andaman Sea between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level, tilting south-westwards with height at 0300 UTC.”

However, the IMD has not yet confirmed the formation of a cyclone.

Telangana: IMD issues ‘orange alert’ The IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for Telangana, forecasting thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall across the state for the next five days.

According to K. Nagaratna, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, “At present, the weather conditions indicate two troughs. One runs from West Vidarbha to North Kerala, about 0.9 kilometres above mean sea level. Another trough extends from a cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh to North Odisha across Chhattisgarh. Under its influence, Telangana is likely to receive light to moderate rain in a few places today. Thunderstorm and hailstorm activity is expected in some parts of western Telangana.”

She also stated: “From tomorrow onwards, rainfall activity over Telangana is expected to increase; many places are likely to receive light to moderate rain, and thunderstorms and hailstorms are likely over the western districts of Telangana for the next 48 hours. On May 19, there will be a decrease in rainfall activity and thunderstorms across the state.”

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms The IMD on Wednesday also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu during the next 3–4 days.

The Met Department said heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected over Northeast India and across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 3–5 days.

For Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan, it has forecast heatwave conditions from May 15 to 18.

Region-wise Forecast by IMD Northeast India: “Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed 30-50 kmph likely over Northeast India during next 5 days with gusty winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph likely over Assam & Meghalaya on May 13.”

“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during May 15–18, and in the morning hours of May 17 and 18. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may receive isolated heavy rainfall on May 14 and 15, while isolated very heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on May 15 and 16, and over Arunachal Pradesh on May 14.”

“Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Meghalaya on May 14.”

West India: “Isolated light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–50 km/h, is likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during May 14–18, and over Gujarat State on May 14 and 15.”

“Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, are likely over Madhya Maharashtra on May 14 and 15.”

“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra on May 15.”

South peninsular India: “Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–50 km/h, is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during the next five days. Lightning is also expected over Lakshadweep on May 14.

“Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, are likely over Telangana during May 14–16 and over Interior Karnataka on May 14.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during May 14–16; Coastal Karnataka on May 14; North Interior Karnataka during May 14–18; South Interior Karnataka on May 14, 15, and 18; Rayalaseema on May 16 and 18; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on May 15; Kerala & Mahe on May 14 and during May 18–20.

“Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places over Telangana on May 14.”

East & Central India: “Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30–50 km/h, is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next five days, and over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 14 and 15.

“Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50–60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, are likely over Gangetic West Bengal on May 15, Odisha on May 14, and Chhattisgarh on May 14 and 15.

“Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 14 and 15, and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during May 15–17, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on May 14.”