Weather updates: These 6 states to experience heatwaves today

The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of heatwave conditions in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh
The weather monitoring agency has also issued a heatwave warning for seven districts in Odisha
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heatwave conditions in several states on Friday, March 18. According to the weather forecasting agency, the severe heatwave will occur in some parts of Rajasthan, isolated pockets of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.
It further said that dust-raising winds are 'very likely' to prevail over West Rajasthan on March 19 and 20.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning of heatwave conditions in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh. Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Narmadapuram, with the mercury rising to 43 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD Bhopal said. Similar conditions were witnessed in Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam, and Khargone districts during the day.
The IMD said that heat wave condition is likely to prevail at a few places in Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Chhattarpur, and Rajgarh districts, for the next two days.
The weather monitoring agency has also issued a heatwave warning for seven districts in Odisha and advised sick and elderly people to stay indoors in the afternoon to avoid direct exposure to heatwaves. The seven districts include Bolangir, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, and Nayagarh districts."
Recently the Mumbai civic body appealed to citizens to stay hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon due to severe heatwave conditions. A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.
It also asked citizens to avoid tea, coffee, soft drinks, high-protein, and stale food and suggested that people use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on head, neck, face and limbs if they work outdoors. The BMC also asked people to take ORS (oral rehydration salts) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body. Use fans and take bath in cold water frequently, it said.
The BMC also suggested that if a person suffers from sunstroke, he/she should lie in a cool place under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth or wash the body frequently, and pour normal temperature water on the head, it said.
