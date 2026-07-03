Weather Today LIVE Updates: Over 15 vehicles crash in 10 minutes after rain creates pothole on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has enveloped almost the entire country after it arrived in Delhi and Rajasthan on Thursday, later than the usual date of onset. Monsoon cloud cover further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan on 2 July, the weather agency said.
Over progress of monsoon, IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.”
Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast orange alert, warning against moderate to intense spells of rain likely at isolated places over the next 3 hours. The weather warning is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Intense rainfall over the past few days disrupted life in India's financial capital as waterlogging and blocked roads caused intense traffic snarls.
Moreover, Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts are also on orange alert today with IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. IMD issued yellow alert for Delhi and Kolkata, predicting thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind. In Uttarakhand, monsoon arrived on 30 June and became active across the entire state by Wednesday.
Rain triggered landslide on Badrinath National Highway due to which the Kedarnath pilgrimage route was briefly disrupted, PTI reported. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district witnessed heavy rainfall due to which Hindustan–Tibet (NH-5) road is blocked.
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a post on X stated, “There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs. Additionally, winds blowing at speeds of 50-60 kilometers per hour are possible.”
Central Railway issued an update on Friday morning on services of Mumbai local train announcing that the passenger services are operating normally.
Western Railway issued an update on Friday morning on services of Mumbai local train
A tragic incident of chain collision on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway unfolded recently after heavy rains. Over 15 vehicles crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar district due to rain created large pothole, NDTV reported citing local media reports. Within a span of 10 to 12 minutes, multiple vehicles suffered tyre damage. This accident occurred on a flyover near the Mahalakshmi Temple in Dahanu taluka on the carriageway leading from Gujarat towards Mumbai.
Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district witnessed heavy rainfall as a result of which lanslide blocked Hindustan–Tibet (NH-5) road.
IMD has issued red alert for Gujarat, Odisha parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, predicting intense rainfall today.
Delhi on IMD's yellow alert as the weather forecast suggests possibility of more showers during the day.
According to IMD, prevailing atmospheric conditions suggest that monsoon clouds will cover some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan till 5 July.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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