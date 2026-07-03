Weather Today LIVE Updates: Over 15 vehicles crash in 10 minutes after rain creates pothole on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has enveloped almost the entire country after it arrived in Delhi and Rajasthan on Thursday, later than the usual date of onset. Monsoon cloud cover further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan on 2 July, the weather agency said.

Over progress of monsoon, IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.”

Mumbai, Nainital on orange alert

Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast orange alert, warning against moderate to intense spells of rain likely at isolated places over the next 3 hours. The weather warning is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Intense rainfall over the past few days disrupted life in India's financial capital as waterlogging and blocked roads caused intense traffic snarls.

Moreover, Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts are also on orange alert today with IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. IMD issued yellow alert for Delhi and Kolkata, predicting thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind. In Uttarakhand, monsoon arrived on 30 June and became active across the entire state by Wednesday.

Rain triggered landslide on Badrinath National Highway due to which the Kedarnath pilgrimage route was briefly disrupted, PTI reported. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district witnessed heavy rainfall due to which Hindustan–Tibet (NH-5) road is blocked.

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