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Weather Today LIVE Updates: Over 15 vehicles crash in 10 minutes after rain creates pothole on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

Weather Today LIVE Updates: Track the latest India weather forecast, IMD rain alerts, monsoon progress, heavy rainfall warnings and city-wise updates for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities.

Fareha Naaz
Updated3 Jul 2026, 10:59:45 AM IST
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Weather forecast LIVE: Mumbai residents wade through a waterlogged street at Parel following heavy rain on Thursday, 2 July 2026.
Weather forecast LIVE: Mumbai residents wade through a waterlogged street at Parel following heavy rain on Thursday, 2 July 2026.(Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Weather Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has enveloped almost the entire country after it arrived in Delhi and Rajasthan on Thursday, later than the usual date of onset. Monsoon cloud cover further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Delhi, most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan on 2 July, the weather agency said.

Over progress of monsoon, IMD in its latest weather bulletin said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days.”

Mumbai, Nainital on orange alert

Mumbai's Regional Meteorological Centre issued a nowcast orange alert, warning against moderate to intense spells of rain likely at isolated places over the next 3 hours. The weather warning is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Intense rainfall over the past few days disrupted life in India's financial capital as waterlogging and blocked roads caused intense traffic snarls.

Moreover, Uttarakhand's Nainital and Bageshwar districts are also on orange alert today with IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. IMD issued yellow alert for Delhi and Kolkata, predicting thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind. In Uttarakhand, monsoon arrived on 30 June and became active across the entire state by Wednesday.

Rain triggered landslide on Badrinath National Highway due to which the Kedarnath pilgrimage route was briefly disrupted, PTI reported. Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district witnessed heavy rainfall due to which Hindustan–Tibet (NH-5) road is blocked.

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3 Jul 2026, 10:59:45 AM IST

Mumbai weather Today LIVE: BMC warns of heavy rainfall in city and suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a post on X stated, “There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs. Additionally, winds blowing at speeds of 50-60 kilometers per hour are possible.”

3 Jul 2026, 10:49:28 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE: Are Mumbai local trains running in Thane, Panvel?

Central Railway issued an update on Friday morning on services of Mumbai local train announcing that the passenger services are operating normally.

3 Jul 2026, 10:30:31 AM IST

Weather Today LIVE: Western Railway issues update on Mumbai local train services

Western Railway issued an update on Friday morning on services of Mumbai local train

3 Jul 2026, 10:21:33 AM IST

Weather Forecast LIVE: 15+ vehicles collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway due to rain induced pothole

A tragic incident of chain collision on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway unfolded recently after heavy rains. Over 15 vehicles crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar district due to rain created large pothole, NDTV reported citing local media reports. Within a span of 10 to 12 minutes, multiple vehicles suffered tyre damage. This accident occurred on a flyover near the Mahalakshmi Temple in Dahanu taluka on the carriageway leading from Gujarat towards Mumbai.

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3 Jul 2026, 10:04:06 AM IST

Weather forecast LIVE: Landslide blocks Hindustan–Tibet (NH-5) in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district witnessed heavy rainfall as a result of which lanslide blocked Hindustan–Tibet (NH-5) road.

3 Jul 2026, 10:01:53 AM IST

Weather forecast LIVE: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra on IMD's red alert

IMD has issued red alert for Gujarat, Odisha parts of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, predicting intense rainfall today.

IMD has issued red alert for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra.
3 Jul 2026, 09:57:25 AM IST

Weather forecast LIVE: Delhi on yellow alert as IMD predicts more showers today

Delhi on IMD's yellow alert as the weather forecast suggests possibility of more showers during the day.

3 Jul 2026, 09:57:25 AM IST

Weather forecast LIVE: IMD drops update on monsoon cloud cover

According to IMD, prevailing atmospheric conditions suggest that monsoon clouds will cover some more parts of Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and some more parts of Rajasthan till 5 July.

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