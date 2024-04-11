Weatherman signals a nasty summer ahead for India

Mohapatra explained that climate changes slowly while weather varies rapidly. “There is blue sky now; after half an hour there could be thunderstorm; it is because of convection," he said. “In a hot atmosphere, the moisture available in the land or ocean gets evaporated. The evaporation leads to water vapour moving off. Water vapour weight is less compared to dry air, and it goes up because heating is also instable in the atmosphere. So, it condenses, cloud fogs. Usually, heating is maximum during daytime, towards noon. The temperature hits maximum around 2-2:30 pm. Therefore, heating becomes around that time and thunderstorms take place more during the afternoon, not in the morning. In the case of hilly areas, for example Jammu & Kashmir, thunderstorms occur at night or early morning because of the orographically interaction."