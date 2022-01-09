NEW DELHI : There is an urgent need to link weavers and artisans through e-commerce platforms and leverage technology to promote livelihoods, textiles minister Piyush Goyal has said.

No stone is to be left unturned for the growth of livelihoods in the handlooms and handicrafts sector, according to an official statement that quoted Goyal, who addressed officials at a review of the ministry of textiles and the autonomous bodies and state-owned enterprises under its administrative control.

Goyal, who also holds the portfolios of commerce and industry, consumer affairs and food and public distribution, highlighted the need for leveraging technology in this.

There was special focus on livelihood sector of handlooms and handicrafts. Implementation of schemes in these sectors were discussed in detail at the meeting on Saturday.

The minister directed simplification of process and for an effective online dashboard based monitoring system for transparency. He also advised all officials to maintain communication with state government functionaries to improve the outcome and impact of central government schemes.

Highlighting the importance of marketing, he emphasized that weavers and artisans should be assisted in marketing their produce through all platforms such as Delhi Haat, Urban Haats and Handloom Haat.

The minister also asked officers to work towards increasing the share of weavers and artisans in the consumer spending as done by dairy cooperatives for milk producers. He advised the officials to properly implement skill development initiatives of the ministry. There is a need for improvement in effluent treatment infrastructure for the processing segment and at the same time there is need for promoting less water and water-less printing technology and focus on sustainability, the statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.