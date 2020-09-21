Web-based digital media spreads venomous hatred: Govt tells SC

NEW DELHI: Web-based digital media such as news portals, magazines and channels run on video hosting platforms like Google Inc-owned YouTube not only spread hatred but can also tarnish the image of individuals, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday.

“Apart from spreading venomous hatred, deliberate and intended instigation to not only cause violence but even terrorism, it is also capable of indulging in tarnishing the image of individuals and institutions," the Centre said in an affidavit filed in the Sudarshan TV case.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud had asked the government to file an affidavit seeking its response on the need to regulate electronic media. A petition was filed by advocate Firoz Iqbal Khan, who claimed that Sudarshan TV aired a program titled, ‘Bindas Bol’, with derogatory statements about Islam and equated the entry of Muslims in civil services to “infiltration and jihad."

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting suggested that web-based digital media should be regulated even before print and electronic media as it has wider reach and impact, and is “completely uncontrolled".

Calling it the parallel media, the government said web portals use spectrum or radio airwaves and internet, which are public property. Electronic media uses spectrum to broadcast news on their channels and platforms.

The ministry said print and electronic media are already regulated and have limitations in terms of the number of readers and viewers whereas web-based digital media remained largely unregulated. Print and broadcast media is taken care of while granting a license, it added.

“Any individual can start his own web-based channel by way of a ‘you tube channel’ and the only thing he needs is a desire to start and a smart phone which can be accused by anyone irrespective of either literacy or having a TV set or DTH (direct-to-home)/cable operator services," the government told the apex court.

The government also said while print and electronic media have to meet rigorous eligibility criteria and quality standards for registration, magazines, news portals and channels on web can start operations without taking prior permissions.

Replying to the court’s question on laying down necessary guidelines for the mainstream electronic and print media, the Centre said it is not required as of now. However, regulatory guidelines must be laid down for web-based digital media, it said.

