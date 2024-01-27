Websites banned amid Mahadev betting scam resurface under new names
Betting websites linked to the Mahadev scam have resurfaced in new forms after a government ban. Reports indicate that many of these betting platforms have returned to the public arena with slightly modified internet addresses and names. Some of these ‘betting exchanges’ have also shared the updated names and URLs on social media platforms in the weeks following the ban.