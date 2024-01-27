Websites banned amid Mahadev betting scam resurface under new names

Betting websites linked to the Mahadev scam have resurfaced in new forms after a government ban. Reports indicate that many of these betting platforms have returned to the public arena with slightly modified internet addresses and names. Some of these ‘betting exchanges’ have also shared the updated names and URLs on social media platforms in the weeks following the ban.

“Our domain has changed. Fairplay.in changed into Fairplay24.in. ID Password will be same," read one Instagram update. The Fairplay India handle – which calls itself the ‘world's biggest betting exchange’ has more than 131,000 followers on the social media platform.

According to an Economic Times report other betting websites have also followed a similar modus operandi to circumvent the government ban. Parimatch has now become pari-match-bet.in while Lotus365 changed to lotus365.co.

The Enforcement Directorate had begun extensively probing the Mahadev Betting scam in 2023. It claimed that that forensic analysis and the statement of Asim Das (an alleged cash courier who was arrested earlier) have led to "startling allegations" that Mahadev betting app promoters paid about ₹508 crore to former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel so far.

Earlier in January the Enforcement Directorate arrested two more people in connection with its money laundering investigation into the Mahadev online betting and gaming app case. Many celebrities and Bollywood actors were summoned for questioning by the agency on their links with the online betting platform and the mode of payment. So far, the ED has filed two charge sheets in this case, including against the two main promoters of the alleged illegal betting and gaming app.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!