We’d like to remain in India, says Disney CEO Bob Iger

New Delhi: Amid rising speculation that media and entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney plans to sell its business in India, chief executive officer Bob Iger said on Thursday that the company would like to remain in the Indian market but is considering its options.

“In India, our linear business actually does quite well. It's making money. But we know that other parts of that business are challenging for us and… we are looking. I've said this before… we're considering our options there. We have an opportunity to strengthen our hand. It is the most populous country in the world, or maybe just still second to China and about to pass them. We'd like to stay in that market. But we also are looking to see whether we can strengthen our hand, obviously, improve the bottom line," Iger said during an earnings call.

Disney+ Hotstar, the company's video-streaming platform in India, ended the September quarter with 37.6 million subscribers, down 2.8 million from the June quarter. Subscriber numbers have been in steady decline in recent months – it had 61.3 million subscribers at the end of September 2022.

The platform is called as Disney+ Hotstar in India and other Asian countries such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. In India, Disney Star, the media company owned by Walt Disney, lost the rights to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year to Viacom18. On March 31 it decided not to renew its deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc for the exclusive streaming rights to 144 HBO originals, a move that media experts attributed to cost-cuts.

“The thorough restructuring of our company has enabled tremendous efficiencies and we're on track to achieve roughly $7.5 billion in cost reductions, which is approximately $2 billion more than what we targeted earlier this year. Our new structure also enabled us to greatly enhance our effectiveness, particularly in streaming, where we've created a more unified, cohesive and highly coordinated approach to marketing, pricing and programming," Iger said during the call.

