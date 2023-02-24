Wedding bells ring loud at Marriott India hotels

New Delhi: US hotel chain Marriott International is reaping the gains of a post-pandemic spurt in weddings in India even though hosting such events have become costlier than pre-covid, said a senior company executive.

Marriott, which runs 16 hotel brands in India, earned close to 12% of its revenue in the country in 2022 from weddings alone. This year, it is targeting a 20% growth in the wedding business, Khushnooma Kapadia, senior area director of marketing, South Asia at Marriott said in an interview.

“We have just come out of a very traumatic pandemic. But what we’ve witnessed is that the recovery rate as far as the wedding market is concerned continues to be at an all-time high. In India, it is a several billion-dollar industry. It is definitely recession proof. We hosted about 5000 weddings in 2022 alone and 12% of our revenue share was achieved only from weddings and wedding related events. So, there is a lot of potential to grow this," she added.

Average weddings have become 7-8% more expensive than 2019.

According to a new report by consultancy JLL, ‘Hotel Momentum India (HMI)’, the momentum of the quarter between October and December 2022, is expected to continue in the first quarter in calendar year 2023 which will remain busy on the back of weddings, and recommencement of business travel post the year-end holidays. Last month, another hospitality major, Indian Hotels Company Limited, that owns the Taj group of hotels had 46% of its total business revenue coming from food and beverage related services and the quarter that went by has seen a disproportionately high amount of business coming from F&B driven by the business of events and weddings.

Many of Marriott’s destination wedding requests are from cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Raipur, Indore and Ahmedabad. This year, the company opened resorts in markets like NCR, Goa as well as in Bengaluru, Shillong and Himachal Pradesh.

Marriott currently runs 138 hotels across India, half of which are heavily focused on weddings.

“We now have a resort portfolio which really lends itself well to destination weddings and we’ve seen places like Rajasthan and Goa as huge destination markets for weddings," said Kapadia.

Over the next few years, Marriott aims to nearly double the number of weddings it hosts to about 9,000 per year. This segment saw an annual average growth of about 30% in 2022 compared to the pre-covid year of 2019. Majority of the revenue (about 55%) came from food and beverages while about 12% came from room business from wedding events.

Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in its ‘Trends & Opportunities’ report issued in 2022, said Marriott was the largest hotel room operator in India with about 22,000 rooms. In terms of the top ten hotel brands by percentage share of existing inventory in India, Marriott topped the list with 14.26%, followed by Tata group-owned Indian Hotels at 11.57%. But the report added that Indian Hotels had more number of hotels in the country than Marriott.