Wedding bells ring loud at Marriott India hotels
Many of Marriott’s destination wedding requests are from cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Raipur, Indore and Ahmedabad. This year, the company opened resorts in markets like NCR, Goa as well as in Bengaluru, Shillong and Himachal Pradesh.
New Delhi: US hotel chain Marriott International is reaping the gains of a post-pandemic spurt in weddings in India even though hosting such events have become costlier than pre-covid, said a senior company executive.
