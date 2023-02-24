Wedding bells ring loud at Marriott India hotels

According to a new report by consultancy JLL, ‘Hotel Momentum India (HMI)’, the momentum of the quarter between October and December 2022, is expected to continue in the first quarter in calendar year 2023 which will remain busy on the back of weddings, and recommencement of business travel post the year-end holidays. Last month, another hospitality major, Indian Hotels Company Limited, that owns the Taj group of hotels had 46% of its total business revenue coming from food and beverage related services and the quarter that went by has seen a disproportionately high amount of business coming from F&B driven by the business of events and weddings.