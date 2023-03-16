Wedding Loans, EMIs, will be the driving force for Indian wedding industry?3 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:16 PM IST
- Marry Now, Pay Later (MNPL) options have caught the eye of the recent generations who like to keep their weddings lavish but intimate, and most importantly fund the whole affair themselves- without taking any monetary help from their parents.
Weddings more than marriages have become a costly affair for the families of today. Withdrawing all the money from the lifelong savings account or completely baring the Provident Fund account to organise an elaborate wedding for their children had been the go to method all these years.
