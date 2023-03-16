Wedding Loans, EMIs, will be the driving force for Indian wedding industry?

"If a customer opts for the marry now, pay later offering at a Radisson hotel, SanKash comes in and evaluates the customer. The moment the customer is approved, which happens digitally in four to six hours, we make the payment to Radisson on behalf of the customer. And the customer starts paying EMI (equated monthly instalment) to SanKash's NBFC (non-banking financial company) partners over the period of the tenure they have selected which is six months at no interest or 12 months with 1 percent interest per month," Akash Dahiya, co-founder and CEO, SanKash, told Moneycontrol.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}