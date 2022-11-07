Wedding sector set to earn 3.75 lakh cr between 4 Nov-14 Dec this year: CAIT

“Popular venues are already chock-a-block for the upcoming season and the upper middle class is still choosing offbeat venues. While destination weddings still remain the preferred pick for HNIs, our venues and weddings business will see more than a 100% growth this year," Vikaas Gutgutia, founder and managing director of Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd that owns and operates Fnp Weddings & Events India as well as 11 large wedding venues in and around Delhi NCR had told Livemint in September this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}