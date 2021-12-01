NEW DELHI : Online travel company EaseMyTrip.com has seen a surge in demand for hotel rooms for destination and large-scale weddings . The company said it has witnessed a 100% jump in wedding-related travel bookings in the 14 November-13 December period this year.

EaseMyTrip said pent-up demand and a significant rise in vaccination drive have helped travel demand bounce back to pre-covid levels.

Its data suggests that there has been a more than 400% increase in advance air-ticket bookings across India for December. The most preferred domestic destinations for weddings are Gulmarg, Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, Mussoorie, Shimla, Nainital, Corbett, Rishikesh and Port Blair. Bookings have gone up by 50% across these destinations.

Much sought-after international destinations have been Dubai, Colombo, Maldives, Moscow, Paris and Switzerland. There is also a growing interest in the locales of Europe for destination weddings. Bookings for these locations, the company added, have gone up by 30%.

The top five hotels booked during this period have largely been in Rajasthan and with the current travel restrictions and safety concerns, a lot of weddings that would have otherwise happened in international locations are now being hosted here. The company said these include The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram, Taj Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, The Leela Palace in Jaipur and Taj Lake Palace, also in Udaipur.

The period between November and December has also seen a rise in airfares by around 20%. Prashant Pitti, co-founder at the firm said there is a significant improvement in passenger demand and traffic, especially during the current wedding season and that this segment is one of the most significant contributors to the growth in travel and hotel bookings.

"Enhanced capacity limits and rise in vaccination numbers have been a major driver for the strong uptick in wedding travel bookings. The travel sentiment is strongly reviving and we anticipate the momentum to continue into the next year as well," he said.

While small, intimate weddings are being hosted currently, if things remain the same, large-scale weddings are likely to make a full recovery by early next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.