Weddings drive hotel demand in November-December: EaseMyTrip

The top five hotels booked during this period have largely been in Rajasthan and with the current travel restrictions and safety concerns, a lot of weddings that would have otherwise happened in international locations are now being hosted here. The company said these include The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram, Taj Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, The Leela Palace in Jaipur and Taj Lake Palace, also in Udaipur.