A case has been registered against popular motivational and social media influencer Vivek Bindra who has been accused of domestic violence on his wife Yanika Bindra. Vivek and Yanika tied knot on 6 December

As per media reports, the police has said that the case against the motivational speaker was registered by his brother-in-law Vaibhav Kwatra in Noida's Sector 126 police station on 14 December. As per India Today report, the case has been registered under Section 323, 504, 427 and 325 of the IPC.

Here's what happened

As per media reports, the incident occurred on 7 December. Bindra and his mother Prabha got into a heated argument, when Yanika tried to intervene, she was physically attacked by Bindra. As per the complaint, Yanika's brother has alleged that Bindra locked his sister in the room, verbally and physically abused her. He also alleged due to physical abuse his sister has deep wounds on her body. As per reports, Yanika is undergoing treatment in a hospital. Reports have also stated she has suffered an ear injury resulting to hearing loss as a result of an eardrum rupture.

Recently, Bindra was spotted sparring with popular YouTuber and speaker Sandeep Maheshwari. Maheshwari shared a video on his channel regarding a business course. During the conversation, students taking the course opened up about the details. When Maheshwari came to know about the fee structure and the results, he dubbed it as a 'scam.' Following this, the video went viral and as the video gained momentum, people ended up believing that it belonged to another speaker Bindra.

Soon after this, Maheshwari claimed that he was being pressured to take down the video. But, on the contrary, the video started gaining more responses, as people expressed their support to Maheshwari and requested him not to take it down. Bindra also responded on the entire matter and shared a 'response video' ‘Janeman Biggest Controversy’

