Week after marriage, motivational speaker Vivek Bindra booked for domestic violence. Details here
Vivek Bindra has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Yanika Bindra. The case was registered by his brother-in-law in Noida's Sector 126 police station.
A case has been registered against popular motivational and social media influencer Vivek Bindra who has been accused of domestic violence on his wife Yanika Bindra. Vivek and Yanika tied knot on 6 December
