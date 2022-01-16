Week ahead: Covid-19 news, Australian Open

China’s economy had a strong run in the first half of 2021, owing to the low-base effect and strong exports. But the economy then began to slow down, getting embroiled in a property crisis sparked by financial troubles at Evergrande Group. Slowing industrial output and supply disruptions also acted as headwinds, as did the country’s strict zero-covid strategy. As such, the gross domestic product growth could slow down to slightly above 3% in the December quarter from 4.9%, multiple analysts said. The data is due on Monday.

