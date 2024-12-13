The week in charts: New RBI guv, ₹100 trillion infra plan, rising coffee prices

Blackstone's gem of a year

$3 billion: That how much private equity firm Blackstone has made through exits in 2024, which makes this one of its most profitable years out of India, according to a Mint analysis. The company raked in over ₹4,050 crore from the IPO of International Gemological Institute (IGI), in which it holds a 100% stake, earlier this week. Other prominent exits include selling a 15% stake in Mphasis for ₹6,700 crore in June and offloading a portion of its holding in Aadhar Housing Finance during its IPO in May.