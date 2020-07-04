Home >News >India >Week-long total lockdown in Arunachal's Capital Complex from July 6
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu
Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu

Week-long total lockdown in Arunachal's Capital Complex from July 6

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2020, 05:34 PM IST PTI

  • Arunachal will impose a 6-day lockdown from 6 July at 5am
  • The stringent measure was taken by the administration after the cases rose with 89 more cases of Covid-19 in the capital Itanagar

ITANAGAR : The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday announced that a week-long total lockdown will be imposed in the Capital Complex, comprising Itanagar and Naharlagun, from July 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, a top official said on Saturday.

The total lockdown will be imposed at 5 am on July 6 and will be in place till 5 pm on July 12, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar told reporters here.

He was flanked by Health Secretary Dr P Parthiban, state Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa and Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dolum.

There will be certain exemptions which would be announced on July 5, Kumar said.

"Capital Complex will be under lockdown from 6th July (Monday) to 12th July (Sunday). Detailed guidelines and SOP for compliance will be issued shortly," Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

The Capital Complex region has seen a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, 89 so far, causing worries to the state administration. This measure was taken as a corrective step, Kumar said.

Of the 89 cases, 81 are active while eight people have recovered, he added.

Meanwhile, 20 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state on Saturday, taking the virus count to 252, Dr Jampa said.

Of the total cases, 176 are active while 75 people have recovered and one patient has died, he added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Daporijo Bridge over Subansiri River has been constructed by Border Roads Organisation(BRO), to connect strategic Line of Communication, in Daporijo on Monday. (ANI Photo)

BRO finishes construction of key bridge over Daporijo river in Arunachal Pradesh

1 min read . 20 Apr 2020
Police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily, said BBMP commissioner Anil Kumar

Covid-19: Complete lockdown in Bengaluru from 8 pm today to Monday 5 am

2 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout