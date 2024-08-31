Here's a recap of all the major events this week (August 26-September 1) that you need to know:

In this week's wrap (August 26-September 1), Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) conducted its 47th annual general meeting (AGM), taking Sensex and Nifty 50 to fresh record highs; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee triggered a row with her "If you burn Bengal" remark; BRS leader K Kavitha was granted bail in the Delhi Excise Policy case; Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren joined the BJP in the dramatic turn of events; President Droupadi Murmu issued a statement on the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case and more.

1 RIL buyback 1:1 Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries announced that its Board will convene on Thursday, September 5, 2024 to consider and recommend to the shareholders the approval of a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1.

2. Sensex, Nifty 50 hit lifetime highs on RIL GM 2024 The 47th annual general meeting (AGM) of the Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) took place on Thursday, August 29, driving the domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 to fresh record highs during afternoon trade.

The Nifty 50 hit a fresh record high at 25,174.55, and Sensex touched 82,220.68. The indices opened almost flat with a mixed response from both indices in the opening hour. Nifty opened 17 points down at 25,035.30 points. The BSE Sensex opened with a minor gain of 35 points at 81,822.56.

3. Mamata Banerjee's 'if Bengal will burn...' remark While speaking at a public in Kolkata on August 28, Mamata Banerjee claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using his party, the BJP, to cause a fire in Bengal over the Kolkata woman doctor rape and murder incident.

She said, "Some people think this is Bangladesh. I love Bangladesh; they speak like us and share our culture. But remember, Bangladesh is a separate country, and India is a separate country. Modi Babu is using his party to cause fire here. If you burn Bengal, Assam, North-East, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Delhi too shall burn! We will topple your chair!"

A day later, Banerjee issued a clarification over the BJP's allegations that she was threatening the protesters who have held demonstrations and rallies against the Kolkata doctor's rape case. In a long post on X, Mamata Banerjee said she did not “utter a single word" against the medical students or their movements or “threaten" them.

4. PM Modi, President on Kolkata rape case Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at the opening of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary held at Bharat Mandapam. In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of expediting justice in cases involving crimes against women, stating that doing so would enhance their sense of security.

On August 28, President Droupadi Murmu reacted to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The President said countless rapes had been forgotten by society since the Nirbhaya incident, though a few drew nationwide attention and added that the 'collective amnesia' was obnoxious. Murmu made the comments in an article written for PTI.

5. Cyclone Asna Cyclone Asna, formed over the coast of Kutch in Gujarat on August 30, moved into the Arabian sea towards Oman without leaving any major impact on the region, officials said on Friday evening.

"Since the cyclone has already entered the sea and is heading towards Oman, there was an impact on the coast. Except for some rain and winds blowing at considerable speed, there was no impact here. There was no immediate news about injury or death or collapse of any major structure," PTI quoted Kutch district collector Amit Arora as saying.

6. Champai Soren joins BJP Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren joined the BJP on August 30. The joining of the 67-year-old tribal leader to the BJP was seen as a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connection with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main voter base of the JMM.

7. K Kavitha gets bail On August 27, the Supreme Court granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case. The Supreme Court reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the nature of the probe they have conducted in the case.

K Kavitha, 46, the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been in custody since March 15 on alleged corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

9. Hema committee report Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined a few other Telugu actors and filmmakers in urging the Telangana government to publish a report, similar to the Hema Committee Report, on sexual harassment in the Telugu Film Industry (TFI).

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against actor and CPI(M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh, based on a complaint by actress Minu Muneer, according to Kerala Police, as reported by ANI. The police also confirmed that another FIR has been filed against actor Jayasurya, based on the same actress's complaint, under Section 354, which addresses the intent to outrage a woman's modesty.