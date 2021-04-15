As Covid-19 cases spike, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced weekend curfew in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister today met with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and other officials to discuss the alarming covid-19 situation in the capital. "To control the spread of COVID19, it has been decided to impose weekend curfew in Delhi," the Chief Minister said.

Addressing an emergency presser over the overall Covid situation, Kejriwal said enforcement of covid norms will be strictly implemented in public places in Delhi, one of the worst-hit city in the second wave of infections.

Weekend curfew in Delhi: Here is what's allowed and what's not

All gyms, malls and auditoriums will be closed.

Cinemas are allowed to function at 30 per cent capacity.

People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants.

Only home delivery of food will be available.

Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services.

Curfew passes for marriages and other permitted activities.

1 weekly market allowed per day per zone.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day surge since the pandemic began.

Night curfew in Delhi 30 April

A seven-hour night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am till 30 April is already imposed in Delhi. Those exempted from the curfew include pregnant women, patients, those travelling to and from airports, railway stations, state bus terminus on showing tickets, officials related to the functioning of offices of diplomats, and those holding any constitutional post on the production of valid identity card.

Central and Delhi government officials involved in emergency services such as health and family welfare and all related medical establishments, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services are also exempted.

Officials of district administration, pay and accounts office, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, disaster management and related services, NIC, NCC and municipal services, and all other essential services will also be exempted from the night curfew on the production of a valid identity card.

People travelling during curfew hours for COVID-19 vaccination will require a soft or hard copy of an e-pass which can be obtained from the website www.delhi.gov.in.

