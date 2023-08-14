Weekend mints ₹390 crore: Movie collection highest in 100 years; Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2 create history2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Indian cinema industry makes a triumphant return with record-breaking weekend, attracting 2.10 crore moviegoers and grossing over ₹390 crore.
The Indian cinema industry has come roaring back to life with an electrifying bang, proving that the magic of the silver screen is as enchanting as ever. After months of anticipation, the curtains have finally risen, and the weekend of August 11-13 marked a triumphant return to the big screens.