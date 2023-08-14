The Indian cinema industry has come roaring back to life with an electrifying bang, proving that the magic of the silver screen is as enchanting as ever. After months of anticipation, the curtains have finally risen, and the weekend of August 11-13 marked a triumphant return to the big screens.

In a historic turn of events, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) joined hands to unveil a record-shattering weekend that has left cinephiles and industry insiders alike utterly thrilled. This momentous occasion etched its name in the annals of cinematic history as the busiest single weekend post-reopening and witnessed a spectacular new all-time theatrical gross Box Office record.

With the aroma of buttered popcorn and the hushed excitement filling theatres across the nation, a staggering 2.10 crore moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to partake in the magic of storytelling. The combined Box Office across India stands at over ₹390 crore for the weekend. This is the highest number in the history of Indian cinema, spanning more than 100 years.

Industry stalwarts are beaming with pride as they attribute this resounding success to the culmination of artistic brilliance and teamwork. The careful orchestration of storytelling, brought to life by the collaborative efforts of cast and crew, has proven to be the true essence behind this cinematic triumph.

View Full Image August 11-13 turned out to be historic for Indian cinema (X/Taran Adarsh)

Shibasish Sarkar, the president of the Producers Guild of India, noted that the extraordinary achievement emphasises the undeniable affection for mainstream Indian cinema. He mentioned that the significant audience response had revitalised the enthusiasm within the industry, resulting in shows being sold out even during the early morning hours.

Kamal Glanchandani, President of MAI, expressed that the historic weekend has unequivocally reaffirmed the fact that “India loves going to the movies to see great films". He exclaimed that the shared experience of going to the cinema had once again taken centre stage, evolving into the ultimate destination for entertainment.

Meanwhile, Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 continue to shine at the Box Office. Even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is still earning money in its third weekend.