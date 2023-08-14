comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 14:17:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -1.7%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 562.45 -2.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.45 -0.26%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.9 -0.95%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,575 1.06%
Business News/ News / India/  Weekend mints 390 crore: Movie collection highest in 100 years; Jailer, Gadar 2, OMG 2 create history
Back

The Indian cinema industry has come roaring back to life with an electrifying bang, proving that the magic of the silver screen is as enchanting as ever. After months of anticipation, the curtains have finally risen, and the weekend of August 11-13 marked a triumphant return to the big screens.

In a historic turn of events, the Producers Guild of India and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) joined hands to unveil a record-shattering weekend that has left cinephiles and industry insiders alike utterly thrilled. This momentous occasion etched its name in the annals of cinematic history as the busiest single weekend post-reopening and witnessed a spectacular new all-time theatrical gross Box Office record.

With the aroma of buttered popcorn and the hushed excitement filling theatres across the nation, a staggering 2.10 crore moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to partake in the magic of storytelling. The combined Box Office across India stands at over 390 crore for the weekend. This is the highest number in the history of Indian cinema, spanning more than 100 years.

Also Read: 'Gadar 2' continues to soar: Check Box Office collection of the first weekend

Industry stalwarts are beaming with pride as they attribute this resounding success to the culmination of artistic brilliance and teamwork. The careful orchestration of storytelling, brought to life by the collaborative efforts of cast and crew, has proven to be the true essence behind this cinematic triumph.

August 11-13 turned out to be historic for Indian cinema
View Full Image
August 11-13 turned out to be historic for Indian cinema (X/Taran Adarsh)

Shibasish Sarkar, the president of the Producers Guild of India, noted that the extraordinary achievement emphasises the undeniable affection for mainstream Indian cinema. He mentioned that the significant audience response had revitalised the enthusiasm within the industry, resulting in shows being sold out even during the early morning hours.

Also Read: OMG 2 review: Fans impressed with Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's acting, message of the film

Kamal Glanchandani, President of MAI, expressed that the historic weekend has unequivocally reaffirmed the fact that “India loves going to the movies to see great films". He exclaimed that the shared experience of going to the cinema had once again taken centre stage, evolving into the ultimate destination for entertainment.

Also Read: Jailer collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film likely to cross 250 cr worldwide on Day 4

Meanwhile, Jailer, Gadar 2 and OMG 2 continue to shine at the Box Office. Even Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is still earning money in its third weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 01:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout