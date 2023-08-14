With the aroma of buttered popcorn and the hushed excitement filling theatres across the nation, a staggering 2.10 crore moviegoers flocked to the cinemas to partake in the magic of storytelling. The combined Box Office across India stands at over ₹390 crore for the weekend. This is the highest number in the history of Indian cinema, spanning more than 100 years.

