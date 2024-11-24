Weekend news wrap: Assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi makes political debut, Adani crisis, Border-Gavaskar Trophy & more

  • Mahayuti wins Maharashtra polls; JMM retains Jharkhand. Priyanka Gandhi debuts with a Wayanad win. US charges Adani with fraud. India faces Australia in the first five-Test BGT series.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flashes victory sign after winningin the Wayanad Lok Saha by-poll
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flashes victory sign after winningin the Wayanad Lok Saha by-poll(PTI)

The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra polls, winning 53 of 70 seats, while the JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand with 56 of 81 seats. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra triumphed in Wayanad, marking her political debut. Meanwhile, US prosecutors charged Adani Group with fraud, and India faces Australia in the first five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at Optus Stadium. Check the biggest news this week.

Mahayuti wins Maharashtra

Mahayuti alliance bagged 53 of the 70 assembly seats in Maharashtra to mark a stupendous victory.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP, emerged as a formidable force, leaving the MVA with just 12 seats in the western Maharashtra region, comprising constituencies across Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar districts.

The results of the November 20 state polls were announced on Saturday.

JMM makes stunning comeback in Jharkhand

In a stunning comeback, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance on Saturday stormed to power in Jharkhand for a second consecutive term, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, despite an all-out blitz by the BJP-led NDA which managed only 24 seats.

The majority mark in the state assembly is 41 seats.

The BJP was confident that it could turn the tide in its favour through an aggressive campaign that targeted CM Soren’s leadership, and raised issues like "infiltration" from Bangladesh and the government’s alleged “corruption.”

Priyanka Gandhi makes political debut

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday won the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a thumping margin of over four lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's victory margin in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, in her electoral debut.

The 52-year-old Congress leader defeated Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led LDF by securing more than six lakh votes to succeed her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in the hill constituency, which he had won twice since the 2019 elections.

Mokeri got 2,11,407 votes while BJP candidate Navya Haridas finished third with 1,09,939 votes.

Also Read | From Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, to bypolls — in 6 numbers

US charges Adani of fraud

US prosecutors on Wednesday charged Indian billionaire Gautam Adani with involvement in a plan to pay more than $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts, and concealing the plan as the group sought money from US investors.

In a five-count indictment, the prosecutors also accused the billionaire’s nephew Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain, both executives at Adani’s renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Ltd., of breaking US laws.

The charges are related to one contract of Adani Green, which is about 10% of the overall business of that firm, Singh said in the post, adding the group became aware of the “specificity” of the allegations two days ago.

Adani Group has denied any wrongdoing and said it would seek all possible legal recourse to defend itself. It scrapped a $600 million bond sale on Thursday.

Also Read | Weekend Wrap: From Adani stocks to Paytm, top market movers and news of week

India playing Australia in BGT

India is currently playing the first test match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of the 3-match series starts today at the Optus Stadium.

Australia has not won the legendary Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the last 10 years. The last time Australia won a BGT was in 2014-15. Since then, India have dominated both at home and away. For a change, the BGT will be a five-Test affair for the first time this year.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWeekend news wrap: Assembly polls, Priyanka Gandhi makes political debut, Adani crisis, Border-Gavaskar Trophy & more

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.