PM Narendra Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Bayan Palace in Kuwait, meeting with HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah. Extensive discussions with the Amir and Crown Prince are anticipated to strengthen bilateral relations.

Weekend News Wrap: From December 22 to 27, Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, passed away at 92. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Kuwait, where he was warmly received with a ceremonial welcome, including a Guard of Honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a Guard of Honour during his his Kuwait visit. The Indian leader also held extensive talks with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday to infuse new momentum in ties with the other country. He is also slated to meet with Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead," the Ministry of External Affairs wrote on X.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack plotter Abdul Rehman Makki dies in Pakistan Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, brother-in-law of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and deputy chief of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, died from a heart attack in Lahore. Makki was previously arrested for terror financing and designated a global terrorist by the UN in 2023.

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days. He was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

Manmohan Singh passes away: The FM who opened India's doors to global economy

Former Prime Minister of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday, December 26. He was 92.

Singh, who breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi, is credited with opening the Indian economy to global competition and is often regarded as the architect of India's economic liberalisation as Finance Minister in 1991. Singh went on to become Prime Minister of the Congress-led UPA government.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash reason: Russia responds with warning after reports link Moscow to plane crash Azerbaijan Airlines' Embraer 190 was en route from Baku to Grozny when it crashed while attempting to land in Aktau on Wednensday. Cellphone footage circulating online appeared to show the aircraft making a steep descent before hitting the ground and exploding in a fireball. The matter is under investigation by Kazakhstani, Azerbaijani and Russian authorities — with no clear cause being announced at present.

Meanwhile, Russian military blogger Yury Podolyaka told AFP and other publications that the photos of the downed plane featured holes similar to damage caused by an "anti-aircraft missile system". He suggested that the plane may have been "accidentally struck by an air-defence missile system".

Noted Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair dies at 91 M T Vasudevan Nair, the celebrated Malayalam author and filmmaker, has died at 91. Known for works like Naalukettu, he received numerous accolades including the Jnanpith Award and Padma Bhushan. His passing marks a significant loss to Kerala’s literary and cultural world.