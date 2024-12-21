Weekend News Wrap: From December 15 to 20, Maharashtra expanded its cabinet with 39 new ministers. Tabla legend Zakir Hussain passed away at 73. The stock market faced significant declines, and a French court sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years for drugging and raping his ex-wife. Google announced managerial job cuts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 15 December, the Maharashtra cabinet expanded with 39 ministers sworn in, increasing the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance's strength to 42 members. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's film "Pushpa 2" is nearing ₹1,300 crore in box office collections, positioning it to become the third-highest Indian grosser. In political news, Mani Shankar Aiyar claimed in his new book that he never referred to PM Modi as a "chaiwala," while Bengaluru police arrested Nikita Singhania and her family in connection with her estranged husband's suicide case. Additionally, Bangladesh's interim government accused Adani Power of breaching a multi-billion dollar agreement related to power supply.

On 16 December, the legendary tabla player Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi was requested to return personal papers of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as per Rizwan Kadri of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. In Bangladesh, general elections are expected to take place in late 2025 or early 2026 following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government in August 2024.

On December 17, Union Law Minister tabled bills for 'one nation, one election'. The stock market saw significant losses, with Sensex dropping over 1,000 points. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality worsened and Congress leaders protested outside Parliament regarding minority rights in Bangladesh.

On December 18, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 declined by 0.80 per cent during intraday trade. Amit Shah accused Congress party of distorting his speech in Rajya Sabha regarding his remarks on BR Ambedkar. Meanwhile, R Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket.

On 19 December, a French court sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison for drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, along with 50 other men. In India, the stock market saw a sharp decline, with the Sensex dropping around 1,200 points after the US Federal Reserve meeting. Meanwhile, the Competition Commission of India is unlikely to investigate quick commerce firms like Zepto for anti-competitive practices. Additionally, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi following a confrontation in Parliament, while Bangladesh's interim government accused Adani Power of breaching a multi-billion dollar agreement.