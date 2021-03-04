OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Week-long forest fire in Similipal tiger reserve under control: Official

BHUBANESWAR : Indian forestry officials said on Thursday they had brought a week-long blaze in a tiger reserve under control.

Hundreds of forestry officials in Similipal National Park, home to protected species including the Bengal tiger and Asian elephant, have been using leaf blowers to clear debris at risk of catching fire.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to seek confidence vote after shock loss

3 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Iran's reserves have reduced significantly and 'will be over soon probably because trade has stopped,' said a senior official with IDBI Bank

India merchants almost halt exports to Iran as its rupee reserves fall: Officials

3 min read . 06:02 PM IST
The research was conducted with a sample size of 800 women across the metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Jaipur, Pune and Ahmedabad

Work-life balance becomes worse for working women during pandemic: Survey

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST
A 'Now Hiring' sign advertising jobs at a hand car wash is seen along a street

Jobless claims have eased along with other signs of slow recovery

3 min read . 04:51 PM IST

"The fire is totally under control," said Jitendra Kumar, the principal chief conservator of forest in the eastern state of Odisha, where the fires are burning.

The fires, which have so far affected around 300 hectares of forest, have been caused by an abnormal rise in temperatures, he added.

Biswajit Mohanty, secretary for the non-profit organisation Wildlife Society of Odisha, said there was a lack of accountability over the fires, which hit the region each year during the dry season.

"There is no effort by the (forestry) department to involve the locals and the community to control the fire as a result of which we saw these devastating fires occurring in Similipal, every year," he said.

Shashi Paul, another forestry official in Odisha, said, however, efforts are made every year to involve local people, including holding awareness meetings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout