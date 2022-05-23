Weekly average daily fliers increases to 375k: ICICI Securities data

In April, ICICI Securities data showed that Indigo's market share increased to 59% from 54.8% in March, while Go First also witnessed a rise in share to 10.2% compared to 9.8% in March. On the other hand, airlines like Air India's market dipped to 7.6% (from 10.2% in March), Air Asia's share declined to 5.4% (from 6.5% in March) and Vistara's share slipped to 8.3% (from 8.9% in March). Also, SpiceJet's market share declined from 9.5% to 9.2% in the same period.