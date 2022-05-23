Weekly average daily fliers increases to 375k: ICICI Securities data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Also, the number of fliers per departure increased to 135 in the week ending May 21 compared to 133 in the previous week.
However, in the week under view, the average number of daily departures remained flat at 2,774, up 0.4% compared to the previous week.
Domestic air traffic continues to grow significantly. In the week ending May 21, the number of weekly average daily fliers stood at 375,000 higher than 368,000 recorded in the week ending May 14, as per ICICI Securities data.
In April, ICICI Securities data showed that Indigo's market share increased to 59% from 54.8% in March, while Go First also witnessed a rise in share to 10.2% compared to 9.8% in March. On the other hand, airlines like Air India's market dipped to 7.6% (from 10.2% in March), Air Asia's share declined to 5.4% (from 6.5% in March) and Vistara's share slipped to 8.3% (from 8.9% in March). Also, SpiceJet's market share declined from 9.5% to 9.2% in the same period.
Further, the data revealed that all the major airlines witnessed a sequential dip in passenger load factor. On a month-on-month basis, Indigo's PLF dipped by 230 basis points to 79% in April, while a drop of 100 basis points to 86% was recorded in SpiceJet's PLF. Air India logged 550 basis points fall in PLF to 80%, while Asia declined by 170 basis points to 80% in Air Asia and dropped 330 basis points to 83% in Vistara. Go First PLF dipped 110 basis points to 80%.
