Weekly Covid-19 positivity rate sharply declines to 6.24% from 8.5%: Govt

The health ministry Tuesday said there was a decline in cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates. They now stand at 8.07%, 6.24% and 5.16% respectively, it added.

The ministry in its press briefing told reporters that the average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined from 8.50% between September 9 and September 15 to 6.2% between 7 and 13 October.

The ministry also highlighted that 14 States and Union Territories have higher Test Per Million and lower positivity rate than India average.

Speaking on the current situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it further said there are 8,38,729 active cases in the country as on date. The number has been below the 9 lakh-mark for the fifth consecutive day. More than half, about 53% of COVID-19 deaths are of patients aged 60 and above, about 35% deaths are of patients in 45-60 yrs age group and 10% in 26-44 yrs age group, the ministry added.

About 70% COVID-19 deaths are of males, 30% fatalities from the infection have been reported in females, informed Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed 62 lakh today; highest in the world, the ministry added.

"Around 87% of people have been discharge or cured. There are 11.69% active cases who are either in hospitals or under home isolation and 1.53% are death cases," noted Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

The percentage of active cases in the country is 11.69%. 10 states account for 79% of total active COVID cases in the country. Out of this, 11.26% are in Kerala, 25.38% are in Maharashtra and 13% are in Karnataka. "We are conducting discussions with these states to figure out a way to curb the COVID-19 cases." added Bhushan.

Underlining the Covid-19 safety protocols, the government also mentioned the intensive campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour.

"We have decided to launch an intensive campaign, ‘Jan Andolan for COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour’ for two months, October and November, and then it will continue in various forms till March," said Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

"There is stabilisation in the impact of COVID-19. We have to be more careful in our hygiene practices as it is a respiratory virus and most respiratory viruses escalate during winter. Behavioural change is necessary, masks are mandatory, said Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

When asked about the occurrence of coronavirus reinfection cases, the government on Tuesday said that there are a few novel coronavirus reinfection cases identified in the country. Reinfection cases are those cases where people contract the deadly virus for the second time after being cured.

The Indian Council of Medical Research in a health ministry presser today pointed out that such cases of reinfection of the virus were few, one in Ahmedabad and two in Mumbai.

"As per World Health Organisation (WHO) data, there are about 24 reinfection cases in the world. The criteria to identify a reinfection case is somewhere between 90 and 100 days. WHO has not yet decided the number of days. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days," said DG Dr Balram Bhargava, ICMR.

