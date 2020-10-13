Weekly Covid-19 positivity rate sharply declines to 6.24% from 8.5%: Govt

Speaking on the current situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic, it further said there are 8,38,729 active cases in the country as on date. The number has been below the 9 lakh-mark for the fifth consecutive day. More than half, about 53% of COVID-19 deaths are of patients aged 60 and above, about 35% deaths are of patients in 45-60 yrs age group and 10% in 26-44 yrs age group, the ministry added.