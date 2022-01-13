1 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 07:54 PM ISTLivemint
SDM Seelampur Sharat Kumar says the market closed till 6 am tomorrow, January 14, in view of flouting of Covid norms by vendors and general public
After violation of COVID norms by vendors and general public, the weekly market near DDA land, Shastri Park, Delhi, has been closed with immediate effect till 6 am tomorrow, January 14, area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Seelampur Sharat Kumar said on Thursday.
The decision to close the market taken in view of a rise in Covid cases across the national capital.
