After violation of COVID norms by vendors and general public, the weekly market near DDA land, Shastri Park, Delhi, has been closed with immediate effect till 6 am tomorrow, January 14, area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Seelampur Sharat Kumar said on Thursday.

The decision to close the market taken in view of a rise in Covid cases across the national capital.

Delhi | The weekly market near DDA land, Shastri Park is closed with immediate effect till 6 am tomorrow, January 14 due to violation of #COVID norms by vendors and general public: SDM Seelampur Sharat Kumar pic.twitter.com/0HAfZMYQVX — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

As many as 28,867 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, in Delhi, taking the positivity rate to 29.21%, said the state health department on Thursday.

