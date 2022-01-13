Delhi: Weekly market in Shastri Park closed for violating Covid norms. Read

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After violation of COVID norms by vendors and general public, the weekly market near DDA land, Shastri Park, Delhi, has been closed with immediate effect till 6 am tomorrow, January 14, area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Seelampur Sharat Kumar said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After violation of COVID norms by vendors and general public, the weekly market near DDA land, Shastri Park, Delhi, has been closed with immediate effect till 6 am tomorrow, January 14, area sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Seelampur Sharat Kumar said on Thursday.

The decision to close the market taken in view of a rise in Covid cases across the national capital. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The decision to close the market taken in view of a rise in Covid cases across the national capital. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

As many as 28,867 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, in Delhi, taking the positivity rate to 29.21%, said the state health department on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 28,867 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, in Delhi, taking the positivity rate to 29.21%, said the state health department on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}