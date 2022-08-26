Weeks ahead of 5G launch, PM says 6G will be rolled out by end of this decade

PM Modi stated that new areas and challenges are seeking innovative solutions every day, adding that he told the innovators to find solutions for agriculture-related issues.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A few weeks ahead of the launch of 5G services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the central government is also preparing to begin 6G services in the country by the end of this decade. He was addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A few weeks ahead of the launch of 5G services in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the central government is also preparing to begin 6G services in the country by the end of this decade. He was addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conferencing.
PM Modi stated that new areas and challenges are seeking innovative solutions every day, adding that he told the innovators to find solutions for agriculture-related issues.
PM Modi stated that new areas and challenges are seeking innovative solutions every day, adding that he told the innovators to find solutions for agriculture-related issues.
"Young people can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are also preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. We are encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the Indian government is investing in technology, every youth should take its advantage," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Young people can work on new solutions to promote the use of drone technology in the agriculture and health sector. We are also preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. We are encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the Indian government is investing in technology, every youth should take its advantage," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Prime Minister asked the youth to take full advantage of optical fiber in every village, launch 5G services, and promotion of the gaming ecosystem.
The Prime Minister asked the youth to take full advantage of optical fiber in every village, launch 5G services, and promotion of the gaming ecosystem.
In order to boost a culture of innovation in India, people have to pay constant attention to two major things---social support and institutional support, he said, adding that people have to accept new ideas and original thinking.
In order to boost a culture of innovation in India, people have to pay constant attention to two major things---social support and institutional support, he said, adding that people have to accept new ideas and original thinking.
He stated that research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He stated that research and innovation must be transformed from the way of working to the way of living.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"India is progressing rapidly through one revolution after another in the last 7-8 years. Today, digital and talent revolutions are taking place here. Aspirations and challenges will bring forth many opportunities for the young innovators in the country," he said.
"India is progressing rapidly through one revolution after another in the last 7-8 years. Today, digital and talent revolutions are taking place here. Aspirations and challenges will bring forth many opportunities for the young innovators in the country," he said.
5G in India by October 12 this year
5G services will be launched in India by 12 October, Centre on Thursday said and further informed that the target is to make services available to every part of the country in the next few years and also keep them affordable.
5G services will be launched in India by 12 October, Centre on Thursday said and further informed that the target is to make services available to every part of the country in the next few years and also keep them affordable.
“We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly, telecom operators are working in that regard & installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 & then would further scale up in cities & towns," Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are planning to roll out 5G services rapidly, telecom operators are working in that regard & installations are being done. Hopefully, we should be launching 5G services by October 12 & then would further scale up in cities & towns," Union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A common portal for all states made to have central stop-shop for entry of infrastructure applications & approvals will help in overall development & progress, he said while launching 5G RoW application form on Gati Shakti sanchar portal.
A common portal for all states made to have central stop-shop for entry of infrastructure applications & approvals will help in overall development & progress, he said while launching 5G RoW application form on Gati Shakti sanchar portal.
As per reports, the services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.
As per reports, the services would be rolled out in a phased manner and during the first phase only 13 selected cities would get the fast speed 5G internet services. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.
Moreover, it is important to note that not every citizen in these above-mentioned cities might get 5G services. It is possible that telecom companies may provide access to 5G in selected areas of these cities which are not confirmed, yet.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Moreover, it is important to note that not every citizen in these above-mentioned cities might get 5G services. It is possible that telecom companies may provide access to 5G in selected areas of these cities which are not confirmed, yet.