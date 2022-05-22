Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on May 21 that, during his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 annual meeting on May 23 and 24, he would hold talks with at least 18 global business leaders. Bommai told reporters after returning from Delhi that he would travel on May 22 for Davos, Switzerland and would return on May 26. At WEF 2022, Basavaraj Bommai will represent India along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, and senior officials will also accompany Basavaraj Bommai on the tour. Bommai stated that he would attend two primary sessions on the environment and economy. In response to a question about the planned investment, he stated that he would only know after visiting the site.

CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "We will have an interaction with the 17 to 18 business leaders from different nations at the Karnataka pavilion. Since we are organising 'Invest Karnataka', a global investors' meet in November this year, in this regard we are holding the discussion with them."

A number of corporate heads will attend the WEF 2022. The list includes Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte, Tech Mahindra CEO Chander Prakash Gurnani, Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar M. Birla and Hero Group CEO Pawan Munjal.

A number of Indian lawmakers like Hardeep Singh Puri (Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs), Aaditya Thackeray (Cabinet Minister of Tourism, Environment and Climate Change and Protocol of Maharashtra) and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant will also attend the WEF 2022.

"Under the theme, 'working Together, restoring Trust', the Annual Meeting 2022 will be the first global in-person leadership event since the start of the pandemic," The World Economic Forum said in a statement on its website.