Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on May 21 that, during his visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 annual meeting on May 23 and 24, he would hold talks with at least 18 global business leaders. Bommai told reporters after returning from Delhi that he would travel on May 22 for Davos, Switzerland and would return on May 26. At WEF 2022, Basavaraj Bommai will represent India along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

