Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit via video conference where he spoke on a wide range of subjects, including India's reform trajector, increased usage of technology and the coronavirus pandemic's situation in the country.

The Davos Dialogues agenda marks the launch of the World Economic Forum's great reset initiative in the post-COVID-19 world.

The ongoing online summit has been addressed so far by Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, among other global leaders.

Catch are all the highlights from PM Modi's speech at WEF:

-Work is in progress for a strict law on data protection in the country, PM Modi added.

-We are promoting the investment in frontier technologies like AI, additive manufacturing, and interdisciplinary cyber-physical systems, said PM Modi.

-"We believe in opening all the sectors for market participation. Take the example of UPI. Transactions at UPI platform have crossed 2 billion per month. A major portion of these transactions are taking place through the apps developed by private players, " said PM Modi.

-PM said digital lending platforms can help MSMEs get access to credit. 3 lakh common service centres in the country are giving digital services in villages. 6 lakh villages will be connected by fiber internet in the next few years, he added.

-I invite all investors to participate in the various PLI schemes, offering production linked incentives of 5%. PLI scheme will lead to production of $520 billion, PM Modi added.

-By 2040, India's infra needs will be around $4.5 trillion. This target will be achieved by both government and the industry. Govt is working tirelessly to provide an enabling environment: PM Modi.

-Several points have been decriminalised in Company Law. To raise competitiveness, connectivity infrastructure is being strengthened. During pandemic we saw that Indian companies are capable of tackling supply shock, they maintained medical supply in India and across the world, said PM.

-Government has continuously taken several majors steps to boost manufacturing in India. Corporate Tax brought down to 15% for new manufacturing units. GST rates have been reduced. Through GST & Faceless Assessment tax structure has been simplified. Labour laws have been reformed, PM said.

-India launched 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' with the resolve of increasing the capacity of our economy. India made one reform after the other to provide a high growth trajectory to economy in this decade. These reforms were long-awaited, PM odi added.

-Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good and global supply chain. India has the capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain, said PM Modi.

-PM Modi sends a message of faith, positivity and hope from more than 1.3 billion Indians to the world, as he discusses India's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

-The connectivity infrastructure is being strengthened to tackle with the competitiveness, said Modi.

-India is saving the lives of people in many other countries of the world by sending COVID vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination, said Modi at the Davos Dialogues agenda.

-In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries, the prime minister added.

-The ease of doing business is improving in India, Modi added.

-Some talked of 70-80 crore covid-related infections, over 20 lakh deaths; but India did not let disappointment get better of it, says Modi as he addresses the Davos Dialogues agenda.

-Previously we imported all the PPE kits and masks from outside but now not only are we fulfilling our domestic demand but also are one of the largest exporters of the kits: PM Modi.

-India is one of those countries which has successfully controlled the coronavirus, said PM Modi.

-In just 12 days, India has vaccinated more than 2.3 million healthcare workers. In next some months, we will achieve our target of vaccinating 300 million elderly people and people with comorbidities, said PM Modi.

-Right now there are two made in India vaccines. World Economic Forum will be relieved to know that in the time to come many more vaccines will come from India, he added.

-Amid apprehensions, I have come before you with a message of confidence, positivity, and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at World Economic Forum's Davos Dialogue.

-According to the PMO release, more than 400 top industry leaders from across the globe will attend the session, wherein the prime minister will be speaking on the Fourth Industrial Revolution-using technology for the good of humanity.

-The WEF 2021 will be held virtually from January 26 to 29 at Davos in Switzerland, on the theme "The Great Reset" representing a commitment to jointly and urgently build the foundations of the global economic and social system for a more fair, sustainable and resilient future.

